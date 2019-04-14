Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

The shortstop hasn't been able to catch fire at the plate yet this season, managing a .222/.286/.444 slash line through 14 games, but his three homers already matches his total from all of last year. Arcia did slug 15 jacks in 2017, so some modest power numbers aren't a huge surprise, but fantasy GMs who rostered him are likely hoping he doesn't forget to run as well -- he has yet to even attempt a stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories