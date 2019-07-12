Arcia (shoulder) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

Arcia was carted off the field last weekend after a collision with second baseman Keston Hiura, but he managed to avoid a serious injury and is back for the first game of the second half. While the shortstop appeared to be falling out of favor after a series of absences in late June, he started three straight and four of five before the collision, so he should still be considered the primary option for now.