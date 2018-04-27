Arcia is not in the starting nine against the Cubs on Friday.

Arcia will occupy a spot on the bench after going 1-for-3 with a double during Thursday's series-opening loss. The 23-year-old will be replaced by Eric Sogard, who is playing shortstop and batting seventh in the order. Expect to see Arcia back in the lineup Saturday.

