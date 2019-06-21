Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Struggling this month
Arcia went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss to the Reds.
Arcia did not do anything particularly notable in the box score Thursday, but the hit did snap a five-game streak over which he did not tally even one base knock. Arcia provided some unexpected offense over the season's first two months and owned a .766 OPS as recently as June 1, but an extended slump at the plate has knocked that mark down to .681. Despite the struggles, Arcia's skills in the field have kept him in the lineup every day this month, up to this point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...