Arcia went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

Arcia did not do anything particularly notable in the box score Thursday, but the hit did snap a five-game streak over which he did not tally even one base knock. Arcia provided some unexpected offense over the season's first two months and owned a .766 OPS as recently as June 1, but an extended slump at the plate has knocked that mark down to .681. Despite the struggles, Arcia's skills in the field have kept him in the lineup every day this month, up to this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories