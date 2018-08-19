Arcia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Brewers crowded infield has frequently forced Arcia out of the lineup, leaving him to enter games primarily as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement. However, he earned his second consecutive start Sunday, and took advantage by swiping his fifth base of the season. He's put together a disappointing season, but is 9-for-26 with a home run and two stolen bases in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories