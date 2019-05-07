Arcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in Monday's victory over the Nationals.

Arcia has not done much in the power department over the last couple weeks, but he is now hitting .280 (28-for-100) with a .767 OPS over his last 30 games, which has been more than enough to keep him and his stellar defense in the lineup on an everyday basis.

