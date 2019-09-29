Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Arcia is concluding the regular season with a flourish, driving in seven runs over the Brewers' past three games. He'll draw the start at shortstop and bat seventh in the regular-season finale and should play the full game while Milwaukee looks to push for a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the National League Central.