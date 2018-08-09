Arcia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Arcia deposited a solo shot to center in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season, giving the Brewers a six-run lead in the process. The 24-year-old has struggled mightily for much of the year -- he's hitting just .210 -- but he's gotten off to a strong start in August. In 13 at-bats in the month, Arcia is hitting .462 with a pair of extra-base hits and a stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories