Arcia, who is not in Friday's lineup against the Pirates, is going to start losing out on some playing time at shortstop, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers will start Tyler Saladino at shortstop Friday, and manager Craig Counsell said that will be a trend going forward. "I think at least for a while here we're going to share some time at shortstop," Counsell said. "Sally's going to play quite a bit of shortstop." Arcia is a flashy defender, but he is hitting .190 with just four walks in 84 at-bats this month.