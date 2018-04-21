The X-rays on Arcia's right ankle injury came back negative Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arcia appeared to roll his right ankle returning to first base after an eighth inning single and was helped off the field. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but the young shortstop at least seems unlikely to play Saturday. Eric Sogard, Hernan Perez and Johnathan Villar could all potentially step in at shortstop for Milwaukee if Arcia is held out of the lineup.