Miller could be hitting his way onto the Brewers' Opening Day roster this spring, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Miller has gone 8-for-20 with four doubles during Cactus League play so far. He's also being used some in center field, a position he's never played in pro ball but one he believes he can handle. The Brewers are looking for additional right-handed help in the outfield with Tyrone Taylor (elbow) out a while and Miller certainly would enhance his chances of cracking the Opening Day roster if he can at least be passable out there. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Guardians in December for a player to be named later or cash.