Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Miller had started in each of the past four games, with two apiece coming against left-handed and right-handed pitchers. Though he's currently in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak and is now slashing .314/.338/.443 on the season, Miller looks as though he'll remain in a utility role for the time being, with the majority of his starts coming versus southpaws.