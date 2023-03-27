Miller has been informed that he's made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It came down to Miller and Joey Wiemer for the final position player roster spot with the Brew Crew. Miller already being on the 40-man roster likely played a part in the decision, although he also earned it this spring with a .916 OPS and added versatility in showing he can handle center field. The 26-year-old should get some starts against lefties.