Miller will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

As per usual, the righty-hitting Miller is included in the lineup versus a lefty (Marco Gonzales), but the 26-year-old looks like he'll begin to see more opportunities against right-handed pitching in the wake of Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) joining Tyrone Taylor (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Miller had already started against right-handers in the first two games of the series in Seattle, recording a hit in both of those contests.