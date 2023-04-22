Miller went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Friday's 5-3 loss against the Red Sox.

Miller has stolen a base in consecutive games to jump his season total up to three. Miller is a beneficiary of the new pick-off rules, as he had just four stolen bases in 190 career games prior to the 2023 season. The 26-year old came around to score after his steal thanks to a Christian Yelich single in the third inning. Miller is off to a good start at the plate too, hitting .286 to start the season.