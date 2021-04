Reyes was recalled by the Brewers on Monday and will bat eighth and play third base against the Marlins.

Reyes hit just .229/.295/.368 in 89 games for the Pirates in 2018 and 2019 and did not get into a game last season. However, he's apparently set to play more of a role during his time with Milwaukee -- at least against lefties like Monday's starter for Miami, Trevor Rogers.