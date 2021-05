The Brewers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Reyes posted solid numbers at the plate after being called up April 26, hitting .270 in 37 at-bats. That was the extent of his production, however, as he failed to walk once and drove in just one run. That being said, Reyes' defensive versatility may earn him another stint on the big-league roster at some point in the future, if injuries create such an opening.