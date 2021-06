Reyes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Reyes reached on an error and scored in the second inning. He added a leadoff single in the fourth, stole second and scored again on a Christian Yelich three-RBI double. The versatile Reyes is slashing .256/.256/.302 with no home runs, one RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases across 43 plate appearances. The 27-year-old frequently serves as a defensive replacement.