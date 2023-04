Strzelecki tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and picked up his second hold of the season in Thursday's victory over the Padres.

Strzelecki became a reliable reliever for the Brewers last season, and he has been that and some early on in the 2023 campaign, firing 6.1 scoreless frames over six appearances while allowing just five runners to reach base. He currently slots in as the third option in the Brewers' bullpen behind closer Devin Williams and setup man Matt Bush, but Bush has not been particularly sharp since joining the Brewers last August, so it's possible he could move up a peg in the pecking order.