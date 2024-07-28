Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

Hoskins plated all three of the runs Milwaukee scored against Miami starter Max Meyer with a three-run blast in the fourth inning. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the veteran first baseman, and Saturday's homer was his sixth over his past 14 contests. The surge has pushed Hoskins to 17 home runs on the campaign, and he's now three long balls away from reaching 20 for the fifth time in his career.