Frelick went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Frelick continues to rake, posting his fourth multi-hit game in his last five outings. It's also been an extended hot streak at the plate -- he's hitting .338 (24-for-71) with two home runs and 11 RBI along with eight runs scored and three stolen bases over his last 18 contests. Interestingly, the lefty-hitting Frelick has an .862 OPS versus left-handed pitching and a .708 OPS against right-handers this season.