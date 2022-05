The Brewers promoted Frelick from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick earned the move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after he slashed .291/.391/.456 with eight extra-base hits and six steals in nine attempts over 92 plate appearances. The 22-year-old has been a quick mover through the Brewers' system, as he'll now move on to his fourth affiliate since being drafted in the first round of last summer's first-year player draft.