Frelick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Frelick took Hunter Greene yard in the fourth to extend the Reds' lead to 2-0. It's his fourth home run of the season, which has set a new career-high for the 25-year-old. Frelick has tallied a hit in nine of his last 10 games, though Tuesday's homer was just his second extra-base hit over that span. Frelick has maintained an excellent eye at the plate over the course of the season thus far and his 12.1 strikeout percentage sits just outside the top 15 in baseball.