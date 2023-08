Frelick (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick still hasn't played since Saturday due to a right hamstring injury. The Brewers have an off day Thursday, so perhaps they're hoping the rookie outfielder will be ready to go for their weekend series against the Padres. Tyrone Taylor is in center field and Mark Canha is in right field for the Brew Crew on Wednesday.