Sal Frelick went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Frelick added to Milwaukee's offensive outburst with a 402-foot solo shot off Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning, long after the game was already in hand. The homer was his third of the season and gives him two long balls over his last three games. Despite the recent power, Frelick's overall production remains modest, as he's now slashing .211/.311/.333 with three homers, nine RBI and 15 runs scored across 105 plate appearances.