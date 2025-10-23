Frelick is expected to have a normal offseason after imaging on his left knee came back negative, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick initially tweaked his knee in early May and battled through soreness off and on for the rest of the season, though he never went on the injured list because of the knee issue. He's expected to arrive at spring training at 100 percent after getting some extended rest over the offseason. Frelick had his best season at the plate in 2025, slashing .288/.351/.405 with 12 homers and 19 stolen bases.