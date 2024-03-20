The Brewers appear "intent" on Frelick opening the season as the primary third baseman against right-handed pitching, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

What began this spring as something of an experiment has evidently evolved into a full-blown plan of installing Frelick as the regular at the hot corner. Frelick hadn't played an inning in the infield in pro ball or in college but has proved to be a quick study at third base. He still figures to be used in the outfield a good amount, but sticking Frelick at third against righties thins out the team's crowded outfield situation.