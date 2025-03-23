Frelick is out of Milwaukee's spring lineup again Sunday due to minor calf soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old hasn't seen Cactus League action in a few days due to the injury, though he's still been hitting in the batting cage. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, and Frelick will have a few more days to rest up ahead of Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Yankees.
