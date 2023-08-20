Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers due to a right hamstring injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Frelick apparently tweaked something during Saturday's contest and was replaced by a pinch hitter during the sixth inning after going 2-for-3. The Brewers have a team day off Monday, so the 23-year-old will have two full days to rest up ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Twins. Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Mark Canha are starting from left to right in the outfield Sunday for Milwaukee.