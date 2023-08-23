Frelick (hamstring) is still considered day-to-day after an MRI came back clean Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick sat out Wednesday's win over Minnesota and hasn't seen the field since Saturday due to soreness in his right hamstring, but the MRI results are encouraging for his outlook going forward. The Brewers have a scheduled day off Thursday, so the 23-year-old outfielder will have another day to rest up ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Padres.