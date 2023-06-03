Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Frelick (thumb) could return to games by the "third week of June," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick has been shelved since April 21 after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb. The 23-year-old prospect was slashing just .232/.317/.321 with Triple-A Nashville prior to going down with injury. However, a combination of injuries and poor performances in the Brewers' outfield could allow Frelick to make his MLB debut shortly after returning to Nashville.