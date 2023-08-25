Frelick (hamstring) isn't in the Brewers' lineup Friday against the Padres, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick said his right hamstring feels fine, but the team will err on the side of caution and wait for him to complete a full pregame warmup before playing him. The rookie outfielder is 3-for-14 across his last five games and will most likely return to the Brewers' lineup Saturday. In the meantime, Tyrone Taylor will man center field, and Mark Canha will start in right Friday.