Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Frelick will often start against left-handed pitchers, but he'll sit Sunday with veteran Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington. The rookie outfielder is in the midst of a six-game hit streak and has gone 9-for-25 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs in that stretch. Blake Perkins (oblique) will start in center field in his return from the injured list.