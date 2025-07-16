Frelick was diagnosed Wednesday with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick injured his hamstring Sunday in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break. The Brewers will give Frelick a couple more days to recover before deciding ahead of Friday's game in Los Angeles whether to place him on the 10-day injured list. If Frelick requires a trip to the IL, Blake Perkins is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace Frelick on the active roster.