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Brewers' Sal Frelick: On IL with shoulder strain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Brewers placed Frelick on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick had to make an early exit from Friday's contest after injuring himself while making a throw from the outfield, and he'll now officially move to the IL after imaging revealed a strain. Blake Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to replenish the Brewers' outfield depth, though Luis Lara figures to pick up most of Frelick's reps in right field.

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