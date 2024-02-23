Frelick will start at third base and lead off for the Brewers on Saturday in their Cactus League opener versus the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick has been working out in the infield this spring and the Brewers are throwing him into the fire at the hot corner as their spring schedule opens. The 23-year-old's only previous infield experience came with the North Shore Navigators in summer ball back in 2018 and 2020. It would seem like a stretch for Frelick to be used in the infield with regularity in 2024, but the fact that he's starting the Brewers' first spring game there feels notable.