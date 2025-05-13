Frelick is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Frelick has started 13 games against southpaws this season, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday against lefty Logan Allen. Daz Cameron is starting in right field and batting second. Frelick is 2-for-16 in four games since returning from a minor knee issue.
More News
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Returns to Milwaukee lineup•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Aiming to return Friday•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Out of lineup, but MRI results good•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Requires MRI for knee injury•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Swats first homer of 2025•