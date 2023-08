Frelick was scratched from the lineup Tuesday versus the Twins due to lingering right hamstring soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick sat out of Sunday's series finale against the Rangers after tweaking his right hamstring Saturday, and it's still an issue even after Monday's scheduled team off day. Joey Wiemer will now start in center field and bat ninth for the Brewers in Tuesday's series opener against Minnesota.