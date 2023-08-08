Frelick isn't in the Brewers' lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Although Frelick bashed a three-run homer in his only career plate appearance against a lefty, he will take a seat against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies on Tuesday. Tyrone Taylor will start in right field and bat fourth in Frelick's place.
