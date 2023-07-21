Frelick went 8-for-17 (.471) with a home run, two doubles, eight RBI, two stolen bases and a 2:0 BB:K over his last four games with Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick was pretty quiet over the first half of July, but he made all kinds of noise in recent days and racked up six RBI alone in Thursday's contest. His .683 OPS on the season does not stand out, but that can partly be attributed to a thumb injury, which he seems to have finally moved past. He remains one of the better prospects in baseball, and the Brewers may give him a shot at the big-league level before the season comes to a close.