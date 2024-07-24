Share Video

Frelick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

With the exception of right fielder Garrett Mitchell, the Brewers will send out an all-right-handed-hitting lineup against Cubs southpaw Justin Steele, with Frelick and fellow lefty-hitting regular Brice Turang heading to the bench. Blake Perkins will take Frelick's spot in the outfield, covering center field while batting ninth.

