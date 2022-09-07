Rogers (3-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk to blow the save and take a loss Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Rogers was called upon to protect a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the 10th frame, but he failed to hold the lead. He surrendered an RBI double to Yonathan Daza to open the frame before Randal Grichuk launched a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the inning. The left-hander suffered his eighth blown save of the season and third since joining the Brewers on Aug. 1. Rogers is 30-for-38 on save opportunities this year and now owns a 4.77 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 68 punchouts over 54.2 frames in 56 appearances.