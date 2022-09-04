Rogers earned a save against Arizona on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect 10th inning.

Devin Williams got the ninth inning with the score tied, and he kept Arizona off the scoreboard to send the game to an extra frame. After Milwaukee scored twice in the top of the 10th, Rogers shut down the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the inning to record his 30th save of the campaign. The lefty reliever hasn't given up an earned run in any of his past eight outings and has notched a pair of saves and a pair of wins over that span. Williams is still the primary candidate for save chances out of the Brewers' bullpen, but Rogers is clearly the preferred option when Williams is unavailable or used in other ways.