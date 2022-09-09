Rogers picked up the save in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against San Francisco, striking out all three batters he faced in a 4-2 win.

With Devin Williams recording the save in Game 1, Rogers was called upon to close out the nightcap and needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side. It was his 31st save of the season and third since joining Milwaukee. Rogers had poor showings in each of his previous two outings -- giving up two homers and allowing five runs (four earned) in one inning -- but was able to bounce back Thursday with a dominant performance. Since joining the Brewers he's compiled a 5.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings.