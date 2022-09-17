Rogers (4-7) gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning to tally the win in a 7-6 victory over the Yankee on Friday.

Rogers came in to protect a one-run lead in the top of the ninth and he promptly blew the save by giving up a solo home run to Josh Donaldson which hit the left-field foul pole. He then gave up a no-outs double to Oswaldo Cabrera but settled down to retire the side. Despite blowing his ninth save of the season, Rogers picked up the win thanks to a Brewers walk-off victory in the bottom of the inning. Rogers has an ERA of 4.91 in 18.1 innings pitched since being acquired by Milwaukee at the trade deadline.