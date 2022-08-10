Rogers received a cortisone injection in his knee over the weekend and was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Devin Williams was also unavailable due to a recent heavy workload, so it was Matt Bush that was called upon for the save opportunity Tuesday. Rogers has appeared in two games since joining the Brewers and has given up one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk over two innings. The left-hander is expected to be available in the near future, though the team could opt to hold him out again Wednesday since Milwaukee has a scheduled day off Thursday.