The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Kelley loses his 26-man roster spot after yielding two runs in 2.1 innings Sunday against the Yankees. Having posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 23.2 big-league frames this year, the 28-year-old appears unlikely to see much more action with the Brewers in 2022.

