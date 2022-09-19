site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Back in Nashville
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2022
3:51 pm ET
Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Kelley loses his 26-man roster spot after yielding two runs in 2.1 innings Sunday against the Yankees. Having posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 23.2 big-league frames this year, the 28-year-old appears unlikely to see much more action with the Brewers in 2022.
