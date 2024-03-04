Black is 4-for-17 (.235) with four runs, two steals and a 2:5 BB:K through six games this spring.

Black is one of Milwaukee's top prospects and posted a .942 OPS over 39 games with Triple-A Nashville last season, and although he has not hit like that this spring he is getting opportunities, as his 17 at-bats are tied for third among players in big-league camp with the Brewers. He spent most of his time at third base in 2023, but per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the bulk of his action this spring has come at first base. The Brewers have a lot of options in the infield, and he faces an uphill battle to break camp with the big club. However, he has one of the more potent bats of the bunch, and he will continue getting chances to work his way into the mix.