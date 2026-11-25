The Brewers designated Black for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Antonio Senzatela. Black was one of the Brewers' top prospects a couple years ago, but he spent much more time at Triple-A Nashville than he did in the majors for the fourth year in a row. He's still just 26 years of age, but Black's lack of minor-league options could hurt his appeal on waivers. Black slashed .246/.368/.387 with seven homers, 23 steals and a 64:95 BB:K over 103 games at Nashville in 2026.