Black has a .292/.415/.461 slash line with four homers, 11 steals on 15 attempts and a 33:35 BB:K through 49 games for High-A Wisconsin.

There's a lot to like about the well-rounded profile Black brings to the table. While he most likely isn't a future star, he does a little bit of everything and as a hitter is reminiscent of David Fletcher, just without the defensive ability to play shortstop. The question for Black as he rises through the organization will be whether he can hit for enough power to be a starting second baseman in the big leagues. For what it's worth, the Brewers have also given him some exposure at third base and in center field, but he doesn't really have the arm to be effective at either of those spots.